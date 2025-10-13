Celebrate the best of humanity in Come From Away

The cast of Come From Away at Rugby Theatre (photo: Martin Pulley)

An uplifting and powerful musical set in the wake of 9/11 is is running this week at Rugby Theatre.

Come From Away transports audiences to the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 planes carrying 7,000 passengers were forced to land on September 11, 2001. What unfolds is an inspiring tale of community, kindness and connection in the face of crisis.

The show’s director Mark Tolchard said: "This is a story that celebrates the very best of humanity. We are honoured to bring this extraordinary musical to the Rugby stage, and share its message of compassion and hope with our community."

With a population of just 10,000, the townspeople of Gander opened their homes, schools and hearts to strangers from around the world. The show follows several real-life characters, both locals and passengers, whose lives were deeply affected by the events. Among them are Claude, the town’s mayor; Beverley, an American Airlines pilot; Kevin and Kevin, a couple facing relationship strain; and Hannah, a mother desperate for news about her firefighter son in New York.

The show in rehearsal

Wrapped up in a fast-paced, 100-minute journey with toe-tapping folk-rock music, the show features just 12 actors playing more than 30 characters. They all pay tribute to both the generosity of the people of Gander and the resilience of the stranded passengers.

Mark added: “Despite being centred around a tragic moment in history, Come From Away is uplifting, often humorous and ultimately hopeful.

"It celebrates the best of humanity in the face of tragedy, showing how compassion and community can thrive even in the darkest times. Join us at Rugby Theatre for a night of extraordinary storytelling, unforgettable music and a powerful reminder of the kindness of strangers.”

Come From Away runs from October 17 to 25. It lasts for about one hour and 40 minutes, with no interval. Call 01788 541234 or visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk to book.