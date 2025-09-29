Celebrate Northampton's Oscar-winning composer at festival weekend

Malcolm Arnold was knighted for services to music in 1993 (photo: Fritz Curzon)

Guest soloists and talented young artists are on their way to Northampton this month to celebrate one of the town’s most famous sons and one of the country's most admired and popular composers.

The 20th Malcolm Arnold Festival takes place at Cripps Hall and St Matthew’s church on October 18 and 19 in honour of the Oscar-winning composer, whose best-known works include his symphonic showpieces and internationally famous film score classics such as The Bridge on the River Kwai, Whistle Down the Wind and The Belles of St Trinian’s.

The event gives opportunities for professional and student musicians to perform Arnold’s works, this year showcasing all 20 of his Concertos which feature a solo instrument, to celebrate the 20th festival. Characteristic of the composer’s versatility, the concertos demonstrate all the hallmarks of Arnold’s inventiveness on a smaller scale. The earliest were written for friends and colleagues, which led to commissions from world-renown soloists such as Denis Brain (horn), Julian Bream (guitar), Benny Goodman (clarinet), Michala Petri (recorder), and Julian Lloyd Webber (cello). Those such as the Flute Concerto no.2, and the Concerto for Guitar and Chamber Orchestra are considered masterpieces of the genre.

Taking part this year are the LGT Orchestra, an award-winning string ensemble featuring talented young soloists from over 20 nations, Equilibrium Symphony Orchestra, whose young musicians already have professional solo experience, and regional orchestras and youth ensembles including Bedford Sinfonia, Berkshire Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra of London Choral Sinfonia.

Saturday evening’s Gala Concert provides the opportunity to hear Arnold's Concertos for Trumpet, Harmonica, and Organ​​, with soloists Nick Budd, Shima Kobayashi and Thomas Moore. Pianist John Lenehan will perform a World Premiere of his own one-piano arrangement of the Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra. The festival programme also includes the Andante Festivo for strings by one of Malcolm Arnold's major influences, Jean Sibelius, as well as complementary works by fellow composers William Walton, Ruth Gipps and Malcolm Williamson. There will also be a rare performance of the Grand Concerto Gastronomique for Waiter, Eater and Food.

Sir Malcolm Arnold was one of the leading British composers of the second half of the 20th century. He was born in Northampton on October 21 1921, and was awarded a scholarship at the Royal College of Music in London. After a successful career as the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s first trumpet, he became a full-time composer in 1948, branching out into film scores and winning an Oscar for his score for the 1957 David Lean film Bridge on the River Kwai.

During his life, Sir Malcolm was awarded many fellowships and honours and was knighted for services to music in 1993. Sir Malcolm died September 23 2006.

Day tickets for the festival cost £15, with a Weekend Ticket priced at £25 and tickets for the Gala Concert costing £10. Admittance for under 18s and students is free of charge.

Visit malcolmarnoldfestival.com to book.