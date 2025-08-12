Celebrate Jamaica's music and culture in Northampton show

The play’s powerful themes of identity, resistance and resilience are expressed through humour, music and poignant storytelling

An electrifying musical drama paying tribute to Jamaica's vibrant music takes to the stage in Northampton next month.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamaica Love, written and directed by Mervyn Weir, offers tells its story through songs, poetry, and drama, taking the audience on a journey of shared history and culture.

Most Popular

Featuring the legendary vocals of John McLean, the soulful harmonies of CeCelia Wickham-Anderson and the vibrant sounds of a live band, the show encompasses Jamaica’s rich musical heritage — from ska and rocksteady to reggae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play’s powerful themes of identity, resistance and resilience are expressed through humour, music and poignant storytelling.

As a writer and director, Mervyn Weir has carved out a niche, developing a body of work around cultural and historical themes that challenge and entertain audiences. He has also earned a reputation for nurturing new talent and as well as attracting new audiences to the theatre. Mervyn has worked with many outstanding artists and musicians in his productions including Rudolph Walker, Black Voices and Kingdom Choir.

Vocal music director CeCelia Wickham-Anderson is an international singer, arranger, conductor and workshop leader, with over 40 years’ experience. She draws on the African, gospel, soul and jazz styles of her heritage. Director of Ethno Vox, and a member Europe’s leading, all female a capella quintet, Black Voices, for over 20 years, CeCelia is also the music director for Chelmsford, Harrow and Battersea Community Gospel Choirs, as well as for the Reggae Choir in Birmingham.

John McLean is well known as a Lovers Rock star, songwriter and music producer. John has toured and performed alongside some of reggae’s most prominent figures, including Dennis Brown, Freddie McGregor, Barry Biggs, Ken Booth, Sanchez and Maxi Priest. As a producer he has produced top UK artistes including Peter Hunnigale, Lloyd Brown and Don Campbell.

Jamaica Love comes to the Royal & Derngate on Saturday September 27. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.