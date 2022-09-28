Bonfire Night: Fireworks displays taking place in Northamptonshire in 2022

With the arrival of Autumn comes cosy clothes, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween and – of course – striking firework displays on Bonfire Night (November 5).
Now, November may be weeks away but we have rounded up all the firework displays that have been announced to take part in Northamptonshire this year so far and we will keep adding to this guide as they come in.
So start pre-booking your tickets so you don’t miss out on the fun.
Are you hosting a firework display on or near Bonfire Night 2022? Email the newsdesk at [email protected] with all the details.
Here are eight firework displays taking place in Northamptonshire on Bonfire Night this year:
1. Blackpit Brewery’s bonfire & firework display
Blackpit Brewery’s annual bonfire and firework display is set to return on Saturday, November 5. Situated between Silverstone and Stowe, the event is infamous for its impressive bonfire sculptures and show-stopping fireworks. Last year, guests were invited to walk inside the ‘rising sun’ sculpture and tie on hand written notes of thing they would like to leave in the past before the bonfire was lit. The fireworks display will be run by Titanium Fireworks, who are responsible for the New Year’s Eve fireworks in London. Be sure to come hungry because the award-winning Patty Freaks will be there with their burgers, Yardbird with their crispy chicken burgers, Pietanic serving pie and mash and The Batter Man serving fully loaded yorkshire pudding wraps plus more independent vendors. Tickets cost £19 for adults and children aged 15 and under go free. You can book through the website now at https://blackpitbrewery.co.uk/blackpit-bonfire.
Photo: Ania Shrimpton
2. Wicksteed Park Fireworks Display
Wicksteed Park in Kettering has promised that this year’s firework display on Saturday, November 5 will be “legendary.” They have live entertainment lined up with fairground rides and VIP packages. The event kicks off from 5pm and tickets cost £5 per person. Tickets are available now and can be booked at https://wicksteedpark.org/product/annual-fireworks-display/.
Photo: Wicksteed Park
3. Boughton Pocket Park Bonfire Night
Bonfire Night at Boughton Pocket Park is making a comeback on Saturday, November 5 with gates opening from 4pm, the bonfire commencing at 5.30pm and the firework display starting at 6pm. Tickets cost £4.75 each or £15 for a family of four; under twos go free of charge. Tickets can be purchased now at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Northampton/Boughton-Pocket-Park/Boughton-Bonfire--Firework-Display/36170618/?fbclid=IwAR1RPQl8r87CWn8ztsmvYxeAPJZCHZlQUOmlb1xJbdQJ8Aqm33pUxeH3r00
Photo: Boughton Pocket Park
4. Thrapston Fireworks Display
Thrapston Town Council is hosting their annual free fireworks display at the Castle Playing Fields in Chancery Lane on Monday, November 6. Bucket holders at the event will be collecting any voluntary donations for the Air Ambulance Service and MS Society UK. The fireworks display will commence at 7pm so arrival is suggested for 6.45pm.
Photo: Thrapston Town Council