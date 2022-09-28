Bonfire Night: Fireworks displays taking place in Northamptonshire in 2022

1. Blackpit Brewery’s bonfire & firework display

Blackpit Brewery’s annual bonfire and firework display is set to return on Saturday, November 5. Situated between Silverstone and Stowe, the event is infamous for its impressive bonfire sculptures and show-stopping fireworks. Last year, guests were invited to walk inside the ‘rising sun’ sculpture and tie on hand written notes of thing they would like to leave in the past before the bonfire was lit. The fireworks display will be run by Titanium Fireworks, who are responsible for the New Year’s Eve fireworks in London. Be sure to come hungry because the award-winning Patty Freaks will be there with their burgers, Yardbird with their crispy chicken burgers, Pietanic serving pie and mash and The Batter Man serving fully loaded yorkshire pudding wraps plus more independent vendors. Tickets cost £19 for adults and children aged 15 and under go free. You can book through the website now at https://blackpitbrewery.co.uk/blackpit-bonfire.

Photo: Ania Shrimpton