Blossoms, Mabel and Mike Skinner among new acts added to British Grand Prix’s music line-up

Blossoms, JADE, Mabel, Idris and Mike Skinner are among a host of acts which have been added to the music line-up at this year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

They will join previously announced headliners Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill at the Northamptonshire circuit next month.

Following a record-breaking attendance of 480,000 in 2024, Silverstone is set to elevate the experience further in July with an eclectic mix of British musical talent – helping to cement its place as a major fixture on both the sporting and music calendars.

Organisers have also revealed Mike Skinner, Sub Focus, Eats Everything and DJ Luck & MC Neat as the event’s T1 Afterparty headliners. Silverstone Chief Commercial Officer Nick Read said: “This year, Silverstone is proud to showcase the best of British talent, bringing together iconic artists as we celebrate Formula 1's 75th anniversary as we continue to up our game.

Idris will be performing at Silverstone. Photo by Alex Piper.

“Our all-British music lineup reflects our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment that resonates with fans both on and off the track.

“We are delighted to welcome JADE, Mabel, Blossoms Idris, Mike Skinner, Sub Focus, Eats Everything and DJ Luck & MC Neat to this year's lineup.

“It’s a testament to the rich heritage of British motorsport and music that Silverstone has developed since hosting its first Formula 1 British Grand Prix 75 years ago and we’re super excited to honour this milestone with an unforgettable festival experience.”

This year’s Formular 1 British Grand Prix runs from Thursday, July 3, to Sunday, July 6.

Indie rock quintet Blossoms will perform at Thursday’s opening concert, before Sam Fender’s headline set.

Friday will see former Little Mix star JADE bring her blend of pop and R&B to the main stage before RAYE’s first UK outdoor show of 2025.

On Saturday, Swedish-English singer Mabel will perform before Fatboy Slim headlines with his genre-defining beats.

On the final night, award winning actor and musician Idris will take the stage before Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter and dance music powerhouse Becky Hill closes the show on the main stage.

Prominent English DJ and record producer Eats Everything will be the Thursday night T1 Afterparty headliner.

Pioneering British musical duo DJ Luck & MC Neat will bring their distinctive blend of house music and UK garage on the Friday.

On Saturday, Sub Focus will bring his dynamic and genre-blending approach to electronic music to the stage and on Sunday, Mike Skinner - the frontman of the influential UK garage project The Streets - will perform a DJ set.

More names are still to be announced to keep Silverstone’s official afterparty pulses racing late into the evening.

For the first time, eBay will be a main sponsor for this year’s event, sponsoring the main stage and also hosting the eBay Garage at Beckett’s corner where Formula 1 enthusiasts can get inspiration for their next vehicle DIY job with fun and interactive automotive-themed activities.

Tickets are available at https://www.silverstone.co.uk/events/formula-1-british-grand-prix/whats-on/opening-concert