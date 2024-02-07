Billy Ocean to headline inaugural Let’s Rock Northampton this summer alongside other 80s superstars

Billy Ocean will headline Let's Rock Northampton this summer.

Billy Ocean, Tony Hadley, The Boomtown Rats and Jason Donovan will join other stars from across the 1980s at the inaugural Let’s Rock Northampton at Delapré Park this summer.

Let’s Rock Northampton will take place on Saturday, June 15, and will be headlined by Billy Ocean.

Other acts set to perform on the day include Go West, Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins), Heaven 17, Altered Images, China Crisis, Sonia, T’Pau and Red Box – and more are still to be announced.

Boomtown Rats will play at Let's Rock Northampton this summer.

Since launching in 2009, Let’s Rock has grown into the UK’s biggest retro festival series and, in doing so, has helped re-launched and revitalized the careers of many iconic ‘80s artists.

Let’s Rock Northampton is one of six festivals taking place across the UK this summer and will offer thousands of fans non-stop nostalgic fun, with legendary musicians performing hit after hit to a family crowd of all ages.

UK Live which organises Let’s Rock festivals across the UK said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Let’s Rock to Northampton for the very first time.

“We hope local ‘80s pop fans will love a line-up that includes iconic artists like Billy Ocean and Tony Hadley. We look forward to welcoming you all to Delapré Park.”

Jason Donovan will play at Let's Rock Northampton this summer. Photo by Steve Schofield.

Billy Ocean broke through in 1976 with the smash Love Really Hurts Without You and had a string of further hits throughout the late ‘70s and early-mid ‘80s, including Red Light Spells Danger, Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run), There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry) and the chart topping 1985 single When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going.

The same year, Billy became the first British artist to win the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

In 2020 he was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List for services to music.

He said: “I genuinely love playing Let’s Rock - the atmosphere is always brilliant. Ten thousand crazy fans singing your songs back to you – what could be better.”

Tony Hadley will perform at Let's Rock Northampton this summer.

Jason Donovan has sold millions of albums in the UK and had four number one singles including Especially For You, Too Many Broken Hearts, Sealed With A Kiss and Any Dream Will Do.

He said: “I can’t wait to perform at Let’s Rock in 2024. Let’s Rock means summertime to me and I’m already looking forward to the longer and warmer days. Bring it on.”

As part of Spandau Ballet, Tony Hadley released hits including True, Gold and Only When You Leave while Heaven 17 are best known for their 1983 single Temptation.

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader for West Northamptonshire Council and cabinet member for housing, culture and leisure, said: “Music events like these are of huge value to our community, bringing together residents from all walks of life to celebrate music, arts, and culture.

“This occasion is the perfect opportunity to showcase West Northamptonshire as an area of arts and culture excellence whilst highlighting nationally our host venue, Delapré Abbey, which is already leading the way as a major attraction.”

Let’s Rock has also helped to raise nearly one million pounds for charity partner Child Bereavement UK which supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a family is facing bereavement.