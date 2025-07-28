Astronaut Tim Peake to talk space travel on Northampton stage

Tim Peake is one of fewer than 650 people having reached Earth’s orbit (photo: Lee Collier)

British astronaut Tim Peake will blast off across the country this autumn – and he’ll be stopping off in Northampton to share some remarkable stories of space travel.

Tim made history in 2015 when he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), where he spent six months living and working in space, completing a spacewalk and even running a marathon.

And now he’s looking forward to a potential return to space, as part of a commercially sponsored, UK mission which could see him return to the ISS.

His tour, Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, brings to life the adventures of astronauts in a celebration of human spaceflight and gives a fascinating insight into what lies ahead.

“It’s like the greatest hits of space exploration, with amazing footage and behind the scenes stories of what it’s really like to leave our planet,” Tim said.

Tim will look back on the history of human space exploration. “This tour is fast-paced, fun and entertaining,” Tim promises. “It showcases the extraordinary endeavour of human spaceflight – the excitement, the drama, the highs and lows, right from the early days of the 1950s, through to the current Artemis program to return to the Moon, and beyond to the first human mission to Mars.

“There are around 650 people who have been into space – and this tour allows me to share some of their many amazing stories of human spaceflight. Looking back at the amazing endeavours through the years to create this show has been incredible.

“I am so honoured to have experienced the wonders of space travel myself, and yet it still continues to amaze me just how much space inspires and fascinates people of all ages – and the show’s Q&A section proves that every single night. I love that part, but it’s also slightly terrifying as you never know what people are going to ask.

“It’s a huge privilege to have a platform that allows you to inspire people. Space is a place where we can all wonder and dream.”

Tim Peake comes to the Royal & Derngate on Monday September 22. Visit nothird.co.uk/live-shows/tim-peake to book.