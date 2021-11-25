Nine local choirs across Northamptonshire come together for one night of entertainment next week. The singers battled through lockdown on Zoom and promise a special night of music and celebration. Kitty Ellis of Northampton Sings Out said: “We are just normal people with normal lives who love to sing. The choir I am in is made up purely of people that foster and adopt children and we found keeping together as a community was so important in banishing those lockdown blues.” Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
Nine local choirs across Northamptonshire come together for one night of entertainment next week. The singers battled through lockdown on Zoom and promise a special night of music and celebration. Kitty Ellis of Northampton Sings Out said: “We are just normal people with normal lives who love to sing. The choir I am in is made up purely of people that foster and adopt children and we found keeping together as a community was so important in banishing those lockdown blues.” Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

10 of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the days ahead

Our pick of the best theatre, music and more

By Peter Ormerod
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 4:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 5:09 pm

Whether want a good singalong, powerful drama or festive fun, there's lots to enjoy. If you'd like your event to be considered for inclusion in future, please email [email protected] with the details.

1.

Northampton Sings Out celebrates the joy of singing

2. Blue/Orange, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until December 4

In a psychiatric hospital, a mysterious patient wants out. The problem is that, to him, oranges are bright blue. Joe Penhall’s groundbreaking play stars Michael Balogun, Ralph Davis and Giles Terera. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

3. Once Upon a Christmas Song, Sharnbrook Mill Theatre, December 2 to 4

Enjoy the best of stage, screen and literature, all wrapped together to celebrate everything festive, filled with music, poems, dance and readings. Visit sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk to book.

4. Agatha Crusty and the Pantomime Murders, Abbey Centre, East Hunsbury, December 2 to 4

Crime novelist and amateur detective Agatha Crusty investigates mysterious and macarbre goings-on in this comedy thriller. Visit www.abbeycommunitytheatre.co.uk to book. Photo: Shutterstock

Northampton
