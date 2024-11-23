Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arcane has now finished as the final three episodes of season two release.

Netflix announced prior to the second season that the show was ending.

But has it been cancelled - or is it ending on its own terms?

The final batch of episodes for the second season of Arcane have dropped on Netflix. But is that the end of the show?

Fans hoping for a third season of the acclaimed animated show - which is based on the popular video game League of Legends - are in for disappointment. It has been confirmed that the show will conclude with its second season but it hasn’t been cancelled.

Netflix has become infamous among viewers for its trigger happy nature when it comes to axing fan favourite shows. Usually after just a couple of seasons.

However the decision to end Arcane was one that came from the show’s creators - and not Netflix. The final three episodes arrived on the streaming service today (November 23).

Will there be a third season of Arcane?

Unfortunately, no there will not be a third season of the Netflix show. It is concluding with the second season - the last three episodes arrived on the streamer today.

Why is Arcane ending?

Before the launch of the second season, when giving fans a first glimpse at the highly anticipated new episodes, it was revealed that Arcane would be ending in 2024. The show has a very high budget - reportedly $250 million for both seasons - but that is not a reason for it concluding.

Speaking to the BBC, co-showrunner Christian Linke explained: “We've all watched TV shows that didn't really know when to stop. We don't want to be one of those."

Has Arcane been cancelled?

No, Netflix has not axed the show - as mentioned above, it was the decision of the show’s creators to end it after season two. Mr Linke added: “We want to just tell a very specific story where we have a very tailored ending in mind. But this is just what we built from the beginning.

“And so we have to kind of follow our gut on this and tell the story that it was supposed to be.”

What do you think of Arcane - did the ending prove to be worth it? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].