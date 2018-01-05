Anton Du Beke returns to Northampton

Join one of the nation’s favourite ballroom couples when they return with an exciting new show for 2018.

Strictly star Anton Du Beke and former pro on the show Erin Boag will once again be kicking off the tour at Northampton's Royal & Derngate on Friday January 19.

Celebrating the golden age of Hollywood, the show features dazzling new choreography, sparkling costumes and the sensational London Concert Orchestra performing timeless classics, including Somewhere In Time, Cry Me A River, Mr Bojangles, Downtown, This Nearly Was Mine and New York, New York. There will be live music from Lance Ellington in the show conducted by Richard Balcombe and featuring plenty of other dancing talent.

For more details or tickets visit www.royalanddderngate.co.uk or call 01604 62481