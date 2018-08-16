10 things to do this month in and around Daventry

There is still plenty of things to do in and around Daventry this month. We have picked out a few highlights.

1 THEATRE

Doctor Dolittle, Canons Ashby House, August 17

When Doctor John Dolittle of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh is taught by his wise old parrot

Polynesia how to talk to animals, news of his skills spreads far and wide. Soon

animals across the world send messages asking for his help.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

2 FAMIly

Funtopia at Daventry, Daventry Country Park, August 18

Funtopia is a fun-packed event which is perfect for tots to teens. Open 10am-4pm. It is filled with bouncy castles, obstacle course, activity inflatables, crazy golf, under five’s area, circus skills, interactive play system and more. Tickets cost between £2 and £7

www.facebook.com/funtopiauk

3 FOOD AND DRINK

Daventry Flower and Vegetable Show, Daventry Community Centre, July 18

Hosted by Daventry Allotment and Gardening Association (DAGA) in partnership with

Daventry Town Council, the Flower and Vegetable Show will be packed with a plethora of homegrown flowers, fruits and vegetables, as well as homemade cakes, jams and chutneys.

events@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk

4 FAMILY

Mini Adventures, Daventry Country Park, August 21

The Mini Adventures sessions feature a range of children’s activities at Daventry Country Park including Xplorers Orienteering and themed trails throughout the summer holidays.

It runs from 10.30am and the cost is £2 per child.

Call 01327 871100 for more

5 FAMILY

Wicked Wednesday, Daventry Leisure Centre, August 22, 29

Wicked Wednesdays offer fun weekly sessions at Daventry Leisure Centre for children aged five to 12. Further activities include a circus workshop and pool inflatables. The cost is £2 per child. Places must be booked in advance.

01327 871100

6 FAMILY

Pinfest - Daventry Mercure Hotel, August 25-26

The UK’s only dedicated pinball event with approximately 100 machines all set to free play. Play machines from the 60’s to the very latest releases. VIP tickets will also be available for people to enter the event on the Friday evening.

www.ukpinfest.com

7 CINEMA

Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe, Braunston Village Hall, August 25

The film tells the story of a Depression-era friendship between two women, Ruth and Idgie, and a 1980’s friendship between Evelyn, a middle-aged housewife, and Ninny, an elderly woman. The centrepiece and parallel story concerns the murder of Ruth’s abusive husband, Frank, and the accusations that follow.

07989 421836

8 FAMILY

Bookfest, Canons Ashby House, August 25-27

There will be bargains aplenty at the Brewhouse Bookshop’s annual sale, raising money to look after the historic site. Spend the day perusing the second-hand books and stock up in preparation for those cosy autumn evenings.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

9 FAMILY

Everdon Fete, August 27

With upwards of 20 stalls, the fete is manned purely by volunteers who make the day the success it is. Stalls and activities include skittles, children’s games, arts and crafts, home made cake stall, a barbecue (locally sourced sausages and burgers) and dog show.

www.everdonfete.org

10 THEATRE

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Holdenby House, August 31

Deep in the Northumbrian countryside a terrifying mystery and a legendary nemesis await the arrival of the world’s greatest detective. When the wife of Dr Watson disappears, a desperate quest to find her begins. Sherlock Holmes comes face to face with his greatest fear at the hands of his mortal enemy in this new tale of romance and suspense. The show is presented in the open air by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

www.chapterhouse.org

