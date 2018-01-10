10 things to do in Daventry this week

Here is our guide to some of the events in Daventry and the surrounding area this week.

1 PANTOMIME

Cinderella. Eydon Village Hall, January 11-13

Everyone knows the story of Cinderella. This take on the rags-to-riches tale by Eydon Players is of a beautiful young girl who has been forgotten and ignored and left to work for her keep. Suddenly, she gets the chance to go to a ball and to meet her prince. Along the way she has to contend with her stepmother and those gorgeous step sisters, Gertrude and Griselda, who are as equally determined to steal the prince’s heart.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/eydon-village-hall

2 THEATRE

A Passage to India, Royal & Derngate, Northampton,

January 11-20

The advice was harsh but clear... and Aziz ignored it. Now he lies in jail on a charge of sexual assault. Forster’s masterpiece poses a question more urgent today than ever: how can we love one another in a world divided by culture and belief?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

The Singing Mermaid,

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 11-13

This is the final set of performances for this children’s show. The audiences love to hear her sing, but the poor mermaid was tricked. Instead of the swimming pool she was promised, she is kept in a small tank by the wicked circus master Sam Sly, and she longs to return to the freedom of the sea.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 11-14

The classic tale is packed full of charm and stars comedian Brian Conley and fashionista Gok Wan. It is the final four days of the pantomime which has been widely praised.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 TALK

Friends of Daventry Museum, Abbey Centre, Daventry, Jan 12

Who do you think you are? Bring along a memento from your lifetime – photo, object, map, etc and share your memories, followed by New Year refreshments. Members free. Visitors welcome - admission £3.

6 PANTOMIME

Robin Hood,

Rugby Theatre, January 12-21

Robin Hood has been away with the Crusades and, with them gone, there has been plenty going on at home in his absence. This is a traditional pantomime packed full of moments to boo and hiss the evil Sheriff of Nottingham and to cheer for Robin Hood.

www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

7 EXHIBITION

Sports and Leisure, Daventry Museum,

January 13-April 27

Explore sport and hobbies from across Daventry over the ages with everything from football to fishing, featuring memorabilia for everyone.

www.daventrymuseum.org.uk

8 BALLET

The Nutcracker, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 14

In the famous story, Clara is gifted a Nutcracker soldier, but when she goes to check her beloved new toy in the night, the magic starts to happen and it grows life-

sized. After she helps him to defeat the Rat King in an exciting battle, the Nutcracker turns into a handsome prince and the two travel to the land of sweets for a spectacular celebration.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 FILM

The Lion, Long Buckby Library, January 16

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometres from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia. Twenty five years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

0300 1261000

10 THEATRE

The Snowman, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 17-20

When a young boy’s snowman comes to life on Christmas Eve, the two set off on a night-time quest for adventure. They meet Father Christmas, reindeer and crowds of The Snowman’s friends, but will they escape evil Jack Frost and get back home for Christmas morning? This enchanting live show has thrilled audiences throughout the world since appearing on stage over twenty years ago.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

