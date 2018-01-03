10 things to do in Daventry and beyond this month

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the Daventry area over the next month.

1 FAMILY

Silver Bells Trail, Canons Ashby House, January 4-5

It is the final days for people to experience this musical offering. Bring the family and explore the grounds with a Christmas twist. Find the musical items in the outdoor spaces and make some beautiful festive sounds. Discover them all and win your musical prize.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canonsashby

2 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 4-7

Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off in this multi award-winning, West End smash-hit comedy. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does. As the accident-prone thespians battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

The Singing Mermaid, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 4-13

One day, the singing mermaid is tempted away from all of her sea creature friends and her peaceful home at Silversands to join a travelling circus. The audiences love to hear her sing, but the poor mermaid was tricked! Instead of the swimming pool she was promised, she is kept in a small tank by the wicked circus master Sam Sly, and she soon longs to return to the freedom of the sea.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 4-14

It is the final few days to see the pantomime at Milton Keynes Theatre. The rags to riches tale stars Brian Conley as Buttons and Gok Wan as the Fairy Gokmother.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 FILM

Lion, Welford Village Hall, January 6 and Long Buckby Library on January 16

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometres from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia. Twenty five years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

01858 575335 or 0300 1261000

6 WALK

New Year’s Walk at Canons Ashby House, January 7

Blow away the cobwebs after the indulgent Christmas season and get some fresh air with a six mile walk in the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside.

Meet in the car park at 9.55am. This route is not suitable for dogs or small children.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canonsashby

7 MUSIC

The John Dunmore Boogie Band, The George, Kilsby, January 7

The John Dunmore Boogie Band will be playing at the venue from 1pm to 4pm in this free gig. It will be the first of regular events running on the first Sunday of every month.

www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk

8 THEATRE

A Passage to India, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 11-20

The advice was harsh but clear, and Aziz ignored it. Now he lies in jail on a charge of sexual assault. Forster’s masterpiece poses a question more urgent today than ever: how can we love one another in a world divided by culture and belief? Multi award-winning ensemble, simple8, transport audiences to Imperial India, conjuring up the elephants and caves, courthouses and temples with the simplest and boldest means – including original music played live on stage by legendary composer Kuljit Bhamra.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 PANTOMIME

Robin Hood, Rugby Theatre. January 12-21

Robin Hood has been away with the Crusades and with them gone, there has been plenty going on at home in his absence. This is a traditional pantomime packed full of moments to boo and hiss the evil Sheriff of Nottingham and cheer for Robin Hood.

www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

10 EXHIBITION

Sports and Leisure, Daventry Museum, January 13-April 27

Explore sport and hobbies from across Daventry over the ages with everything from football to fishing featured with memorabilia for everyone.

www.daventrymuseum.org.uk

