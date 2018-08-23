10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Daventry this week

1 FAMILY

Long Buckby Feast, until August 27

There is still two days left of fun for the Long Buckby Feast. The first of these will be a produce and craft show on the Saturday and a Feast Day including the judging the locally famous ‘fears Pudn’. on Bank Holiday Monday, The scarecrows can be seen throughout the feast activities.

www.buckbyfeast.org

2 OUTDOORS

Althorp House, until September 23 on various days

Visitors are invited to explore this wonderful house, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics. A beautifully thought out new exhibition charts the story of the Spencer family from medieval sheep farmers, through the dynasty of politicians and strong female figures, to the present day. Visit the website to check opening days.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

3 MUSIC

The Pig and Applestock, Naseby, August 24-26

Lots of live music will be coming to the field near Naseby over the Bank Holiday weekend. There will also be a variety of attractions for the family. The event features bands The Anteloids, Stupid Boots and The Shady, along with the likes of the Anglo-Japanese Yama Warashi and ICHI, the Swiss electronic acts Pullman Rose and Animal Sweatshirt and one-man-band Paddy Steer.

www.applestock.co.uk

4MUSIC

Buskers evening, United Reformed Church, Long Buckby, August 24

Following from previous success, a Buskers’ Celebration will be held tomorrow (Friday) night at 7.30pm. This is a growing event supported by a variety of local people from near and far. This will be an acoustic evening and all participants are welcome.

01327 842700 or 07717 34544

5 FAMILY

Pinfest - Daventry Mercure Hotel, August 25-26

The UK’s only dedicated pinball event with approximately 100 machines all set to free play. Play machines from the 60s to the very latest releases. VIP tickets will also be available for people to enter the event on the Friday evening.

www.ukpinfest.com

6 CINEMA

Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe, Braunston Village Hall, August 25

The film tells the story of a Depression-era friendship between two women, Ruth and Idgie, and a 1980’s friendship between Evelyn, a middle-aged housewife, and Ninny, an elderly woman. The centrepiece and parallel story concerns the murder of Ruth’s abusive husband, Frank, and the accusations that follow.

07989 421836

7 FAMILY

Bookfest, Canons Ashby House, August 25-27

There will be bargains aplenty at the Brewhouse Bookshop’s annual sale, raising money to look after the historic site. Spend the day perusing the secondhand books and stock up in preparation for those cosy autumn evenings.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

8 FAMILY

Weedon Weekender 2018, August 25-26

Weedon Bec Village Fete will be part of the Weekender. Lots of marvellous stalls, Dog and Duck Show, Moulton 77 Brass Band, judo display, a miniature steam train for rides and lots more. A surprise guest will open the event. There will also be live music throughout the two days, barbecue and plenty of food and drink.



9 FAMILY

Everdon Fete, August 27

With upwards of 20 stalls, the fete is manned purely by volunteers who make the day the success it is. Stalls and activities include skittles, children’s games, arts and crafts, home-made cake stall, a barbecue (locally sourced sausages and burgers) and dog show.

www.everdonfete.org

10 FAMILY

Wicked Wednesday, Daventry Leisure Centre, August 29

Wicked Wednesdays offer fun weekly sessions at Daventry Leisure Centre for children aged five to 12. This is the last session and it will be a pool inflatables session. The cost is £2 per child. Places must be booked.

01327 871100