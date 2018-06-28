10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Daventry this week

1 THEATRE

Titanic the Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until June 30

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic the Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers, who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Matilda The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

Inspired by the incomparable Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda The Musical has become a global smash hit, loved by audiences and critics alike.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

3 SHOWS

The Greatest of Shows - Tribute to The Greatest Showman, Daventry Town Football Club, June 29

A live singing trio lead by our own Greatest Showman will take you on a journey through the amazing soundtrack. A night you just can’t miss. Stilt walkers, acrobats, dance routines, full costumes - a full evening of circus entertainment followed by a disco. Tickets cost £14.95.

07971 063010

4 MUSIC

The JuditSingers, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Preston Capes, June 29

Music from the Beatles to Beethoven, Abba, Simon and Garfunkel and a number of popular songs from past and present West End musicals performed by the popular choir. Tickets cost £8 for adults and free for children. Price includes light refreshments served in the village hall after the concert. Proceeds from the event will be used to help maintain the church.

01327 361298/312433/361386

5 FETE

Hellidon Summer Fete and Dog Show, Hellidon Green, June 30

The event runs from noon and includes homemade Hellidon produce, real ale bar, barbecue, plant stall, afternoon teas and a companion dog show.

www.heartofenglanddogshows.co.uk

6 FAMILY

Welton Soapbox Derby, Welton, June 30

The fifth annual Welton Soap Box Derby returns with the promise of a spectacular array of amateur drivers racing homemade soapbox vehicles. Each hand-made machine is fuelled by nothing but sheer courage, and the force of gravity in a downhill race through the village of Welton. Street entertainment will start from 11.30am and racing begins at 12pm.

www.facebook.com/events/1334932059893336/

7 CINEMA

Finding Your Feet, Braunston Village Hall, June 30

When middle class Sandra discovers that her husband of 40 years is having an affair with her best friend, she seeks refuge in inner city London with her bohemian older sister. Imelda Staunton, Joanna Lumley and Celia Imrie star.

07989 421836

8 CARS

Classics on the Green, Watford Green, June 30

A classic car show with 60 - 80 cars, you are bound to find your dream car amongst the exhibits, come along and talk to the owners who will be happy to share information about their pride and joy. The event also includes stalls, food and a fun dog show.

07500 017845

9 CYCLING

Daventry Cycling Sportive , Daventry Leisure Centre, July 1

There will be four routes, from 100 miles to a 12 mile family route. The event is run to raise money for charity with all proceeds going to two chosen charities, Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

www.britishcycling.org.uk

10 THEATRE

Love From A Stranger, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 3-7

Electric with suspense and with a shocking twist, this edge-of-your-seat, rarely seen thriller by Agatha Christie is rediscovered in a brand new production. A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet and she recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

