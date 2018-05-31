10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Daventry area this week.

1 EVENTS

Crick Community Arts Hub, Crick Village Hall, now-June 3

Crick Creates will be running art, music, craft and theatre workshops from May 28 to June 3. It aims to bring inspiring, exceptional arts and cross-generational community experiences to the community of Crick.

www.facebook.com/Crick-Creates-2108472919386398/

2 MUSICAL

The Band, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, now-June 9

For five 16-year-old girls in 1992, the band is everything. Twenty five years on, we are reunited with this group of friends as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes Featuring the music of Take That including songs Never Forget, Back For Good and Relight My Fire.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Education Education Education, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, now-June 2

Miss Belltop-Doyle can’t control her Year 9s, Mr Pashley has been put in charge of a confiscated tamagotchi and for some reason Princess Anne is attending the Year 11 leavers assembly. Tobias, the German language assistant, watches on. Things can only get better…

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 MUSICAL

Legally Blonde, Milton Keynes Theatre, now-June 2

Legally Blonde The Musical is an all singing, all dancing romantic comedy, a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest. College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods doesn’t take no for an answer. When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 THEATRE

Guys and Dolls, Kilworth House Theatre, now-July 8

As the weather warms up Kilworth House Theatre is looking forward to welcoming audiences to their first production of the season. The musical showcases some of the most popular show tunes ever including Luck Be A Lady Tonight, Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat and I’ve Never Been In Love Before.

www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk

6 MOVIE

Finding Your Feet, Yelvertoft and Welford Village Hall, June 1-2

When middle class Sandra discovers that her husband of 40 years is having an affair with her best friend, she seeks refuge in inner city London with her bohemian older sister. Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie, Timothy Spall and Joanna Lumley star in the film.

www.ruralcinema.net

7 MUSIC

Vivaldi at Flore, All Saints Church, Flore, June 2

Early music ensemble Fiori Musicali will presenting scintillating music by

Vivaldi and his contemporaries at this concert. The concert also features music by Handel, including one of his all time hits, the aria ‘Ombra

mai fu’ from his opera Xerxes.

www.fiori-musicali.com

8 SHOPPING

Fundraising Fashion Show and Shopping Event, Daventry Town Bowling Club, Stefen Hill, June 2

Daventry Friends of Cancer Research has organised this event which will feature French and Italian designer wear and up to 75 per cent off high street brands. Tickets are £5 and entrance includes a glass of prosecco. It runs from 7pm to 10pm.

07719 374133 or daventryfriendsofcruk@gmail.com

9 MUSIC

The John Dunmore Boogie Band, The George at Kilsby, June 3

The Midlands based band will be returning to the venue for three hours of smooth music. Entrance is free and the event lasts from 1pm to 4pm.

www.louisianamusic.co.uk

10 OUTDOORS

Open Gardens Scheme, Preston Capes, Little Preston and Winwick, June 3

There will five gardens opening up in Preston Capes and Little Preston under the National Gardens Scheme. Gardens range from small contemporary, through to classical country style with old fashioned roses and borders. Winwick Manor will also be open. The gardens cover approx eight acres and include formal areas, woodlands and open views.

www.ngs.org.uk

