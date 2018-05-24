10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Daventry this week

1 MOVIE

Finding Your Feet, Rugby Theatre, May 25-26

When middle class Sandra discovers that her husband of 40 years is having an affair with her best friend, she seeks refuge in Inner City London with her bohemian older sister. Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie, Timothy Spall and Joanna Lumley star in the film.

www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

2 FAMILY

Crick Boat Show, Crick Marina, May 26-28

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with 300 exhibitors, the show offers a fantastic day out for all the family with dozens of boats to look round, free boat trips, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a large variety of food and drink stalls. Among the musical highlights are Abba Revival, who headline on the Sunday night and promise a high-energy stage show that includes faithful choreography, authentic costumes and accurate renditions of the Swedish group’s numerous hit records, including Waterloo, Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia.

www.crickboatshow.org.uk

3 MOVIE

The Greatest Showman, Braunston Village Hall, May 26

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of showbusiness and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron star.

07989 421836

4 THEATRE

Danny Baker, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 26

Presenter and broadcaster Danny Baker will be heading out on tour again with stories from his life.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 OUTDOOR

Open Gardens, Newnham, May 27

There will be a number of gardens opening up in the picturesque village of Newnham under the National Gardens Scheme. They will be open from 11am to 5pm.

6 EVENTS

Crick Community Arts Hub, Crick Village Hall, May 28-June 3

Crick Creates will be running art, music, craft and theatre workshops from May 28 to June 3. It aims to bring inspiring, exceptional arts and cross-generational community experiences to the community of Crick.

www.facebook.com/Crick-Creates-2108472919386398/

7 MUSICAL

Legally Blonde, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 28-June 2

Legally Blonde The Musical is an all singing, all dancing romantic comedy, a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest. College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods doesn’t take no for an answer. When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

8 THEATRE

Education Education Education, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 29-June 2

Miss Belltop-Doyle can’t control her Year 9s, Mr Pashley has been put in charge of a confiscated tamagotchi and for some reason Princess Anne is attending the Year 11 leavers assembly. Tobias, the German language assistant, watches on. Things can only get better…

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 MUSICAL

The Band, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 29-June 9

For five 16-year-old girls in 1992, the band is everything. Twenty five years on, we are reunited with this group of friends as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes Featuring the music of Take That including songs Never Forget, Back For Good and Relight My Fire.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Guys and Dolls, Kilworth House Theatre, May 29-July 8

As the weather warms up Kilworth House Theatre is looking forward to welcoming audiences to their first production of the season. The musical showcases some of the most popular show tunes ever including Luck Be A Lady Tonight, Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat and I’ve Never Been In Love Before.

www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk