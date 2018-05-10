10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Daventry this week.

1 THEATRE

Neighbourhood Watch, Rugby Theatre, May 10-12

Martin and Hilda Massie live together, leading a quiet, Christian existence in the confines of the Bluebell Hill Development. But their peace is shattered by a young trespasser in their garden. The Massies’ neighbours congregate in their living room and together they form a neighbourhood watch group to safeguard against further incidents. But after the Massies’ beloved garden gnome Monty is thrown through their window, matters swiftly escalate.

www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

The Importance of Being Earnest, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 10-12

It is the final few dates of this comedy of manners written by Oscar Wilde. Gwen Taylor, Susan Penhaligon, Thomas Howes and Kerry Ellis star in the Victorian farce.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 EVENT

Woodworks Show, Daventry Leisure Centre, May 11-12

The show organised by Tudor Rose Woodturners featuring demonstrations and club competitions between woodturning clubs. There are guest demonstrators giving helpful hints and there are many leading name suppliers selling tools, wood and many associated woodturning products.

www.tudor-rose-turners.co.uk

4 FAMILY

Messy Church, Daventry Methodist Church, May 11

This event will be packed with games, puzzles, craft and celebration around the story of the good samaritan. A light meal is provided. No charge but donations will be accepted.

www.daventrymethodist.org

5 WORKSHOP

Aromatherapy for Beginners, The Band Hall, Daventry, May 12

This four hour workshop which will mix learning with creation and is suitable for beginners. Tickets cost £49.

0771 563 4767 or email learning@choosewellbeing.co.uk

6 MUSIC

The World of Gilbert and Sullivan, St Margaret;s Church, Crick, May 12

The Wandering Minstrels will sing act and dance their way through favourite excerpts from 8 of the G&S operettas, including: HMS Pinafore, The Sorcerer, The Pirates of Penzance, The Yeomen of the Guard and Utopia Limited.

07899 723531

7 FOOD AND DRINK

Althorp Fod and Drink Festival, Althorp House, May 12-13

The event is designed to celebrate quality producers and suppliers in Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties from 10am each day. There will be a wide number of stalls, demonstrations and entertainment.

www.spencerofalthorp.com

8 FILM

Victoria and Abdul, Kilsby Village Hall, May 12

Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. Dame Judi Dench stars in this heart warming film.

9 THEATRE

ART, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 14-19

When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all-white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled. But do their violent reactions to this provocative canvas mirror more

dangerous antagonisms towards each other? This award winning comedy by Yasmin Reza stars Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Summer Holiday, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 15-19

Ray Quinn stars in the happiest musical around alongside 70s legend Bobby Crush as Jerry. Don heads on a fun packed boys trip in a London bus visiting Paris, The Alps, Italy and Greece, in search of a good time and a brilliant summer. This is the story of their amazing Summer Holiday adventure, which is full of fun, laughter, hit songs, and of course romance, as along the way they meet and travel around Europe with a girl band and a young American pop star who is running away from home. It is based on the film of the same name starring Cliff Richard.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes