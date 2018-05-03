10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the things coming up in and around Daventry this week

1 THEATRE

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 3-5

These are the final few dates of this critically acclaimed stage adaptation of this popular 1970s sitcom all about the escapades of Frank Spencer. Comedian Joe Pasquale steps into the shoes of Michael Crawford to play the hapless Frank while Sarah Earnshaw and Susie Blake also star in the sitcom.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Charlie Tarry and the Outlaws, Chasers Bar, Daventry, May 4

The band will perform classic rock covers and original material which starts at 9pm.

07512419142

3 MUSIC

Daventry Choral Society, Holy Cross Church, Daventry, May 5

The soprano Helen Bailey will take the lead in the seductive Habanera from Carmen and in Gershwin’s Summertime. The tenor Daniel Joy will be the soloist in Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, made famous by Luciano Pavarotti, and in the rousing La Donna e Mobile from Rigoletto.

www.daventrychoral.com

4 EXHIBITION

Celebrating 100 years of the WI, Daventry Museum, May 5-June 2

This is an exhibition curated by the Daventry WI, celebrating 100 years of Northamptonshire‘s Women’s Institutes. Exhibits on display include quilts and embroidery, art and photography and floral displays.

01327 301246

5 FAMILY

Wild Nature Trail, Canons Ashby House, May 5-July 1

Become a nature detective. Pick up a Nature Trail Sheet, get outdoors and see what you can find living or growing in the outdoor spaces. This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

6 THEATRE

Neighbourhood Watch, Rugby Theatre, May 5-12

Martin and Hilda Massie live together, leading a quiet, Christian existence in the confines of the Bluebell Hill Development. But their peace is shattered by a young trespasser in their garden. The Massies’ neighbours congregate in their living room and together they form a neighbourhood watch group to safeguard against further incidents. But after the Massies’ beloved garden gnome Monty is thrown through their window, matters swiftly escalate.

www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

7 FAMILY

Northants Egg Show, Crick Village Hall, May 5

There are many classes of eggs judged and winners awarded rosettes. You even get a chance to judge the entries yourself, while learning what makes a winning egg.

www.northamptonanddistrict-poultryclub.weebly.com

8 FOOD

Cream Teas, Badby Village Hall, May 6-7

Come and enjoy home made cream teas in Badby Village Hall from 1-5pm together with a walk in Badby Woods to see the amazing bluebells.

9 MUSIC

Shane Filan, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 6

Back by popular demand, Westlife’s Shane Filan returns having cemented his position as one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists, following phenomenal success with Westlife – one of the world’s most successful bands of the last few decades – and his own hugely successful Right Here Tour in 2016.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Importance of Being Earnest, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 8-12

Jack wishes to marry Algernon’s cousin the beautiful Gwendolen but first he must convince her mother, the fearsome Lady Bracknell, of the respectability of his parents and his past. For Jack, however, this is not as easy as it sounds, having started life abandoned in a handbag at Victoria station. Prepare to take a welcome turn with Wilde’s much-loved Algernon, Jack, Gwendolen and Cecily, as town and country clash in a brilliant and wildly funny story of romance, identity, perambulators and capacious handbags. Gwen Taylor, Susan Penhaligon, Thomas Howes and Kerry Ellis star.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk