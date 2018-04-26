10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Daventry this week.

1 MUSIC

Brixworth Music Festival, various locations, April 26-29

A 10-day festival featuring a range of performers, from vocalists and instrumentalists to large choirs, brass bands and baroque groups.

www.brixworthmusicfestival.co.uk

2 MUSICAL

The Last Ship, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 26-28

This personal musical inspired by Sting’s own childhood experiences, shows the collective defiance of a community facing the demise of the shipbuilding industry alongside a poignant and moving romantic tale of childhood sweethearts and the adults they grew up to become.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 26-28

Meet Marc and Bella Chagall, the flying lovers of Vitebsk. Partners in life and on canvas, Marc and Bella are immortalised as the picture of romance. But whilst on canvas they flew, in life they walked through some of the most devastating times in history. This show is packed full of both music and dance.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 THEATRE

People, The Mill, Banbury, April 26 to 28

This Alan Bennett play is set in a large, formerly grand, now run-down stately home in South Yorkshire. Stacpole House is home to ex-model and 70-something inheritor, Dorothy, and her curmudgeonly companion, Iris. Dorothy cannot afford to maintain the house – and is left with three choices.

A leading contender for the family home is Lumsden from The National Trust. In the play, Bennett wonders where and how The National Trust should be investing its funds. www.themillartscentre.co.uk

5 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 26-28

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does! As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

6 FAMILY

Ensonglopedia of Science, Willoughby Village Hall, April 27

A song about science for every letter of the alphabet. Expect atoms, Big Bangs, cells, DNA and plenty more besides. Expect the unexpected. And expect it to rhyme.

The Ensonglopedia of Science is the brand new show by John Hinton, multi-award-winning writer and performer of the Scientrilogy of musical comedies about Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Marie Curie.

01788 891 898

7 MOVIE

Journey’s End, Rugby Theatre, April 27-28

Set in a dugout in Aisne in 1918, it is the story of a group of British officers, led by the mentally disintegrating young officer Stanhope, as they await their fate.

www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Chairman’s concert, Holy Cross Church, Daventry, April 28

Cllr David James, pictured in the circle, is looking to go out on a high note with this concert featuring Daventry’s JuditSingers and The Whilton Warblers. The concert will be in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Tickets cost £8

chairman@daventrydc.gov.uk or by phoning 01327 871100

9 FILM

Murder on the Orient Express, Braunston Village Hall, April 28

Kenneth Branagh plays the enigmatic yet brilliant detective Hercule Poirot who is called upon to solve a murder of one of the passengers of a train journey on its way across Europe.

07989 421836

10 THEATRE

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 1-5

Joe Pasquale starring as the loveable accident-prone Frank Spencer, Sarah Earnshaw as his wife Betty and Susie Blake as his disapproving Mother-in-Law, Mrs Fisher. The original sitcom gave us the hapless Frank and his long-suffering wife Betty with catch phrases galore and a never-ending list of disasters with roller-skating escapades and runaway chickens.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

