10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Daventry this week.

1 CINEMA

Breathe, Nether Heyford Village Hall, April 19

The inspiring true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. Their heartwarming celebration of human possibility marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis. Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy star in the film which starts at 7.45pm.

07500 928111

2 MUSIC

Brixworth Music Festival, various locations, April 20-29

A 10-day festival featuring a range of performers, from vocalists and instrumentalists to large choirs, brass bands and baroque groups. The 2018 programme features Northants-based five-piece rock ‘n’ roll band Memphis Blue, Brixworth-based pianist Oksana King, the Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band, the Tedesca String Quartet and many more.

www.brixworthmusicfestival.co.uk

3 CINEMA

Phantom Thread, Rugby Theatre, April 20-21

Set in 1950’s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover. Daniel Day-Lewis stars in the film.

www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

4 COMEDY

Lucy Porter, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 20

Lucy Porter’s new stand-up tour looks at how it’s easy to be irritated, offended or downright enraged by other people. How do we know which causes are worth fighting for? Lucy uses her experiences to help you decide.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 FAMILY

St George’s Day Parade, Daventry town centre, April 21

The St George’s Day Parade starts at 2pm at Chaucer Way car park in Daventry. Organised by Daventry & District Scouts and Daventry Town Council featuring medieval themed activities and food and drink.

www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk

6 MUSIC

The Sex Pistols Experience, Chasers Bar, Daventry, April 21

The Sex Pistols Experience coming to Daventry is an opportunity for those old enough to remember the original band that changed the British music scene forever to revisit their youth. It will include classic songs God Save The Queen, Pretty Vacant and Anarchy in the UK.

07734 144100

7 COMEDY

Upfront Comedy, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 22

Aussie comedian and former pub landlady, Pam Ford, introduces comedians Slim, as well as Shazia Mirza, fresh from her exposure to Bear Grylls on Channel 4’s The Island, bouncy, affable Spuddz and Marcuss Tisson.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 23-28

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does! As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 MUSICAL

The Last Ship, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 24-28

This personal musical inspired by Sting’s own childhood experiences, shows the collective defiance of a community facing the demise of the shipbuilding industry alongside a poignant and moving romantic tale of childhood sweethearts and the adults they grew up to become.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 24-28

Meet Marc and Bella Chagall, the flying lovers of Vitebsk. Partners in life and on canvas, Marc and Bella are immortalised as the picture of romance. But whilst on canvas they flew, in life they walked through some of the most devastating times in history. This show is packed full of both music and dance.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

