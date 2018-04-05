10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Daventry this week.

1 FAMILY

Easter Mini Adventures, Daventry Country Park, April 5 and 10

The park is hosting a morning of fun activities for children during the Easter holidays. The Mini Adventure event is aimed at children aged between four and 11 and takes place at 10.30am on Tuesday, April 10, at a cost of £1.50 per child. Activities will include nature scavenger hunts and pond dipping.

www.facebook.com/daventrycountrypark

2 THEATRE

The Selfish Giant, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 5-7

This is the heart-warming story of a giant who adores his garden. Unfortunately, he won’t let any children play in it. But as winter comes and threatens not to leave, the giant looks out at his garden and is forced to make a big decision. It is one of the lesser known pieces by Oscar Wilde and has been adapted into a musical by composer Guy Chambers.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 EXHIBITION

Disability Bowls, Daventry Museum, April 7

Award winning disability bowler Ian Litchfield will be at the museum from 10am to

12pm with a demonstration of ‘Carpet Bowls’. Ian invented this portable version of bowls which can be taken to various organisations. The museum’s sport and leisure exhibition can be seen after the demonstration.

www.daventrymuseum.org.uk

4 MUSIC

Charlie Tarry and the Outlaws, The Peppermill, Daventry, April 7

The band will perform classic rock covers and original material in this free gig starting at 9pm.

5 THEATRE

James and the Giant Peach, Rugby Theatre, April 7-14

Roald Dahl’s heart warming tale of courage and adventure is brought to life by an ensemble cast of adults and children as James and the oversized insects travel the Atlantic Ocean in a giant peach.

www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Mozart with Simon Standage, Stowe House, April 8

Fiori Musicali return to Stowe with one of the great names of early music – Simon Standage – renowned for his many recordings of Mozart and Haydn. The highlight of Fiori’s programme will be Mozart’s Diverti-mento in Eb K563 for violin, viola and cello.

www.fiori-musicali.com

7 FAMILY

Spring Tray Gardens, Canons Ashby House, April 9-13

Let the little ones discover their creative side with their own miniature tray garden. Canons Ashby House supplies the materials; all the children need is their imagination.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

8 THEATRE

Hairspray, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 9-14

It’s Baltimore, 1962 where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams. Tracy’s TV audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 THEATRE

Awful Auntie, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 10-14

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger! Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie. This is an adaptation of a book of the same name by actor and comedian David Walliams.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Tea with Oscar Wilde, Daventry Museum, April 11

A chat show with a difference, join Oscar Wilde as he interviews a leading celebrity of the Victorian era and recounts a story or two. Acclaimed actor Jonathan Goodwin plays the famed Victorian wit, in a show packed with comedy, music and audience participation. The show is suitable for ages 11 plus and is approximately two hours long with an interval. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance.

www.daventrymuseum.org.uk or 01327 301246

