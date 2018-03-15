10 things to do in and around Daventry

Here is our guide to some of the event coming up in and around Daventry this week.

1 CINEMA

Victoria and Abdul, Nether Heyford Village Hall and Yelvertoft Village Hall, March 15-16

Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. Dame Judi Dench plays the famous monarch which is screened in Nether Heyford tonight (Thursday) and Yelvertoft tomorrow (Friday)

07500 928111 for Nether Heyford or 07957 697083 for Yelvertoft

2 THEATRE

A Damsel in Distress, Guilsborough Village Hall, March 15-17

Tickets are limited for this PG Wodehouse comedy staged by Guilsborough Music and Drama Society.

www.wegottickets.com/gmads

3 THEATRE

Love from a Stranger, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 15-17

It is the final few performances of this little known Agatha Christie play before it tours the country. It features a whirlwind romance between Cecily Harrington and a handsome stranger and is packed with suspense and an edge of the seat thriller.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 15-25

Based on the story and characters from the film, this production turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

Join Shrek, (Steffan Harri) and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Laura Main) from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad and a gang of fairytale misfits for a show for all the family.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Messy Church, Daventry Methodist Church, Friday March 16

The theme is the story of the Lost Coin. There will be games, activities, a celebration and light meal on offer for children accompanied by

parents/grandparents/careers for children aged six and above. No charge but donations accepted.

6 FILM

Jimmy’s Hall, Kilsby Village Hall, March 17

Political activist Jimmy Gralton is deported from Ireland during the country’s ‘Red Scare’ of the 1930s. His crime was setting up a dance hall in a small rural community.

01788 823662

7 THEATRE

The Pirates of Penzance, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 19-24

With many members from the Daventry area, the Northampton Gilbert and Sullivan group prepare to perform the duo’s most famous piece. This perennial favourite sees the Pirate King, the Major General, hordes of hapless policemen and swashbuckling pirates come to blows over orphans, daughters and indefatigable piratical deeds.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 MOVIE

Murder on the Orient Express, Long Buckby Library, March 20

When a murder occurs on the train he’s travelling on, celebrated detective Hercule Poirot is recruited to solve the case. An all star cast appears in the film including Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Pfeiffer, Johnny Depp and Derek Jacobi

0300 1261000

9 THEATRE

Bone Chiller, Flore Millennium Hall, March 21-24

Flore Boards will present this comedy mystery thriller beginning next week. Thirteen people gather on Friday 13th at the Travers house for the reading of Josiah’s will...This does not prove to be an ordinary will and it is difficult to tell what Josiah meant. As people keep getting murdered the mystery deepens and we do not know who is to be trusted and who is telling the truth.

01327 341026 or 01327 340269

10 MUSIC

Musical afternoons, Preston Capes Village Hall, March 21

Fiori Musicali’s Penelope Rapson (pictured left) invites you to join her for informal afternoons, listening to music from the Renaissance to the Romantic. Come and discover more about the world of music. The work of Beethoven will be covered at this event which starts at 3pm.

www.fiori-musicali.com

