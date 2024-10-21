Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World Conker Championships’ men’s competition winner David Jakins has been cleared of cheating - after an investigation was launched when it was discovered he had a steel conker in his pocket.

Speaking previously to The Daily Telegraph, Alastair Johnson-Ferguson, Jakins’ opponent in the final, said he had raised concerns due to his conker having "disintegrated in one hit, and that just doesn't happen".

Mr Jakins said he didn’t use the steel conker in the competition - held in Southwick, Northamptonshire.

Mr Jakins was beaten in the overall final by women's winner Kelci Banschbach.