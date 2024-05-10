Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as a friend laughs and screams, “No!, as Steph is dragged into the water by Winne.

Hilarious video footage shows the moment a woman was pulled into a river by her overly-enthusiastic dog.

Steph Cousins, 35, went for an unexpected swim while playing with her five-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer Winnie.

Video shot by a friend on May 5 shows Steph playing with Winne on a river bank in the Wolfscote Dale area of the Peak District. Holding onto Winne’s lead, she throws a stick into the river for the dog to fetch. However, as Winne swims to the stick, the lead is pulled tight, causing Steph to lose her balance and fall into the river.

After erupting into laughter, Steph asks: "Did you get that on video?" Soaking wet, she is helped out of the water by her friend. Steph sits on the river bank as they continue to laugh about the accident.

