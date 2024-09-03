Wife lost her engagement ring in the sea and found it after six day search with metal detector
Heartwarming video shows the moment when a woman is re-united with her engagement ring which was lost in the sea. After 6 days, a lot of tracking low tide, mapping out sea levels, extensive metal detecting and a whole community coming together, the engagement ring was found buried within the shingle just underneath the water.
Luisa Richardson had been for a lunch-time swim, on August 27, when the ring fell off her finger. Luisa says 'I will never forget the emotion that I felt, looking down, the water wavey and cloudy thinking, has this just happened!' In a panic, Luisa got as many people as possible with goggles to search but no luck.
The family borrowed a metal detector, and began combing the beach as soon as the tide went out - at midnight, using head torches. But after two hours, they gave up and returned the following day, and kept going back - along with people who offered to help on Facebook - until finally they had some luck!
Luisa said: “Fast forward to Sunday, 1st of September. Mapping of tides, re-enacting the exact sea height that I walked onto the sea, estimating where I was, dropping a bucket to mark my place. We waited for the tide to go down.”
When they heard a sudden strong noise from the metal detector quickly went to dig up the shingle under the water, and after a couple of digs, Luisa’s dad spotted the missing ring.
Luisa said: “There was a lot of screaming, running, jumping and family hugs and tears! We could not believe it! The ring has been found 6 days later, right near to where it fell off, buried underneath the shingle.”
