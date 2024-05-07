Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the video, Rosie Dack, 25, explains how they planned the wedding in just two hours - after her fiancé told her on a whim his last wish was to marry her. Ryan Dack, also 25, had gone into hospital suffering with pneumonia, and after a few days in critical care she was warned that he only had a week to live.

The couple got married at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 25, 2023. They shared their wedding night on the ward - with Rosie sleeping in a campbed next to her husband. But Ryan died the following evening, leaving Rosie to go on with her arranged hen do and celebrate their anniversary as a widow.

Rosie, a content creator from Norwich, Norfolk, said: “It was the best day of my life - but I didn’t know it would be my last with him. When hospital staff heard getting married was Ryan’s last wish, they did absolutely everything they could."