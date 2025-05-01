Unbelievable moment teen stops on level crossing to text on mobile phone

This video More videos

Shocking footage shows the moment when a teen stops on a train track to gaze at their mobile phone.

Unbelievable footage (click to play above) captures the moment when a pedestrian stands in the middle of a level crossing and appears to be texting on a mobile phone.

Network Rail has released a shocking CCTV compilation to highlight the potential risks of losing focus near a railway line - which also includes a pram-pushing couple failing to observe safety barrier alarms.

Research commissioned by Network Rail shows that mobile phones are a major cause of distractions, impacting young people the most. The data shows Gen Z are more likely than Boomers to have walked into something or someone (47% v 7%), walked in the wrong direction (39% v 5%), or dropped something (39% v 8%) whilst being distracted by their phone.

They are now urging the public to stay safe, reminding that incidents on level crossings can be fatal or life changing.

Teen stares at phone while stood on level crossing. Network Rail | Network Rail

Lucy Ruck was only 17 when she lost her leg in a railway incident at Farnborough North level crossing. Thirty years later, she has turned her experience into positive action by successfully campaigning for an accessible footbridge at the same station and highlighting the importance of safety at level crossings to raise awareness and prevent similar accidents.

Lucy said: “The consequences of a split-second decision can be life-altering. I know this all too well from my own accident. I wasn’t being deliberately reckless or rushing, but perhaps because I used the station every day and knew it so well, I’d become a bit complacent. I went with everyone else without stopping to think for myself. Remember, no appointment or destination is worth risking your life for. Always look carefully and never assume it’s safe to cross. It’s better to be late in this world, than early in the next.”

Thomas Desmond, Operations Director at Network Rail, said: "Level crossings demand your full attention, yet complacency and distraction are putting lives at risk, contributing to hundreds of dangerous near misses annually. Whether it’s glancing at a phone or simply assuming the track is clear, these lapses in concentration can be fatal. We urge everyone to stop, look, listen and obey the signals every single time. Waiting a few minutes is infinitely better than risking everything.”