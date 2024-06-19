This video More videos

A Taylor Swift super fan from Chorley missed a third of the Liverpool concert after a Ticketmaster system error left her queueing outside for an hour.

Posting a video from outside Anfield Stadium, Jessica Lander, 33, took to social media to vent her frustration at being shut outside the venue while her favourite artist was on stage.

The Chorley woman was lucky enough to secure last minute tickets for the Eras Tour concert in Liverpool on June 14. But when she arrived, her tickets weren't scanning - and it appeared that she wasn’t alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Langer, a Taylor Swift super fan missed a third of her Anfield show after a Ticketmaster system error left her queueing outside the concert for an hour. | Jessica Langer / SWNS

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica explained: "As soon as we got to the queue, we were being told that our tickets had already been scanned in. They were basically telling us the seats we had booked already had other people in them."

Swathes of people queuing outside were having the same problem with their tickets. After waiting around for an hour, the venue was able to supply Jessica with paper tickets but not in the £185 ticket with central view seat she had paid for. Jessica was instead allocated to sit in a £60 seat with a limited view of the stage.

Jessica has been a fan of Taylor Swift since her very first tour, which she attended in Manchester in 2009. In the video, she adds: “The seats we were given were rubbish, which was really really upsetting. They were almost behind the stage.”