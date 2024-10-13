Police called to row between pensioners at retirement block - over vase of artificial flowers in hallway

By Jessica Martin
Published 13th Oct 2024, 13:08 BST
Watch as police officers attempt to diffuse a row between pensioners over a vase of artificial flowers placed in a communal hallway at a retirement housing estate.

Police were called to intervene in a row between pensioners at a retirement housing estate - over a vase of flowers.

Some residents decided to display the vase of artificial flowers on a window sill in a communal hallway. But another tenant claimed the flowers were a fire risk and posed a threat to others in the block.

The Guinness Partnership, the company that manages the flats, in Exminster, Devon, was called out to investigate. When they arrived, the residents were asked by management to remove the flowers and place them in one of their flats instead.

Video grab from the police's visit to the retirement housing estate on Deepway Lane, Exminster.Video grab from the police's visit to the retirement housing estate on Deepway Lane, Exminster.
Video grab from the police's visit to the retirement housing estate on Deepway Lane, Exminster. | Thomas Dunn / SWNS

However, shortly after, the residents decided they wanted the flowers to remain on the communal window sill to "brighten up the place”. The residents then say the other tenant called the police who say they were called out to a report of "aggressive behaviour”.

Devon and Cornwall police confirmed upon attending that all was in order.

Ian Hunter, who put up the flowers, said: "I decided to put flowers out on the landing on the window and all of a sudden all hell breaks loose. All over a bunch of flowers - it just seems childish and pathetic.

"I had people around from the Trust saying it's a fire hazard. I couldn't believe what was happening.”

