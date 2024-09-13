Police find 29 bags of cocaine in 'twitchy' and 'nervous' driver's underpants during stop and search
Footage (click to play above) shows what happened when a drug dealer was stopped by police - who discovered a stash of cocaine in his pants. In the video, Lewis Atkins is described by a cop as being ‘nervous’ and twitchy’ when he gets pulled over and searched.
They had been responding to a call from a member of the public about a suspected drink driver - who later turned out to be carrying almost £3,000 worth of class A drugs.
A force spokesperson said: “Atkins was arrested and his car searched, which uncovered six small bags of cocaine, plus £785 in cash, a “burner” mobile phone and drugs paraphernalia.
“He was strip-searched in custody where officers found a further 29 bags of cocaine in his underpants, and more in the bedroom of his home in Thistle Drive, Stanground. The total value of drugs seized was about £2,900 worth.”
Appearing at Peterborough Crown Court, Atkins was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine. He must also carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. The £785 in cash seized must be forfeited and will be donated to Peterborough Women’s Aid.
Police said no action was taken in relation to drink driving “after an evidential sample provided in custody was within the legal limit”.
Detective Constable Andrew Donaldson, who investigated, commented: “Thanks to the call from a member of the public who was concerned Atkins was going to get behind the wheel and put people in danger, we’ve taken several thousands of pounds worth of cocaine off the streets.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.