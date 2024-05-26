Police chase man through stinging nettles after discovering cannabis farm

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch the moment neighbourhood police officers run through a field of stingy nettles after a man flees during a cannabis farm raid.

Neighbourhood police officers in Cambridgeshire sped after the suspect who tried to escape through a patch of the stinging weeds, on 20 May, 2024. Two men were arrested during the ‘sting’ operation.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police wrote: “Kudos to these officers who successfully arrested the two men *Adds dock leaf to the PPE kit”.”

