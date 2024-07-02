Nottingham: I had £6,776 ‘Martin Lewis-inspired’ budget wedding at Vicky McClure’s wedding venue
A bride who had a ‘Martin Lewis-inspired’ wedding on a budget to save money wore a £50 dress bought on Vinted and had a supermarket wedding cake.
Claire Kerry, 33, wanted to create her dream wedding day with her partner, Ryan Kerry, 35, on a budget without sacrificing anything.
Claire bought two dresses on Vinted for around £50 each, shoes in the New Look sale for £14, and did her own make-up on the day. The couple booked the Nottingham Registry Office, where actress Vicky McClure tied the knot, and opted for a local bar for the reception. The two venues together came to £3,429, including a buffet for 70 guests.
The venue was adorned with £15 artificial flowers bought from Temu and their cake was £30 from M&S. They DIY-ed their place cards, seating plan, and added a fun 'crisp wall' too. Their more expensive choices included a £925 wedding ring workshop, a band costing £530 and Bentley hire at £455.
The full wedding cost around £6,776, which Claire and Ryan estimate saved them around £15k, and the big day on May 11 went without a hitch.
Claire, a neuro inclusion consultant, who lives in Arnold, Nottingham, said: "The perception is that you have to go mad and get the perfect 'Instagrammable' wedding, but it gets out of control. But it went even better than we had hoped - I don't think anyone could even tell it was on a budget."
Claire and Ryan’s ‘Martin Lewis-inspired’ budget wedding cost breakdown:
Ceremony - venue and registration £370
Flowers - artificial for £15.59 from Temu
Suits - own worn, £24 for four ties from Next
Vinted ceremony dress - £53.20
White wedding shoes - £14 in New Look sale
Vinted evening reception dress - £40
Photographer for two hours of digital photos - £550
Wedding cake and cupcakes - £75 from supermarkets
Cake topper - £5.88 Amazon
Wooden cake stands (x3) Facebook marketplace - £40
Reception venue - £3,059
Decorations approximately - £94
Hair stylist - £75
Make-up - £377
DIY crisp wall - £73.48 including frame to reuse
Wedding Ring Workshop - £925
Band - £530
Bentley - £455
Approximate total is £6,776.15.
