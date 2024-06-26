This video More videos

Watch as a building tears into three pieces as it’s swept away into the flooded river.

Dramatic video shows the moment a building was swept away after a dam suffered a partial failure.

A building can be seen falling into the fast-flowing river and breaking into multiple pieces as it is washed away. Large trees are also seen breaking off at the side of the Blue Earth River and falling into the rapids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CBS News reported a family had to be evacuated from their long-time home after it was left teetering on the edge of the eroding river bank.

Building swept into Blue Earth River as Rapidan Dam suffers partial failure. | RANDY HANSON / TMX / SWNS

The footage was taken at the Rapidan Dam in the Blue Earth County in Minnesota, United States after heavy rain caused severe flooding in the area.

Blue Earth County Emergency Management officials posted on Facebook: "Blue Earth County Public Works, Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Office staff continue to monitor the Rapidan Dam.

"There has been a partial failure on the west abutment. The dam is still intact and there are no current plans for a mass evacuation. A portion of the river flow has diverted around the west side of the dam and water continues to flow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in a post on Facebook, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said: "Our agencies are in close contact with Blue Earth County and other local officials regarding the Rapidan Dam near Mankato.