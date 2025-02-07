The countdown to the opening of a new building at Manchester Airport is on.

The next stage of the development process is the release of a ‘fly-through’ video which gives a glimpse of what the new Terminal 2 building will look like. This follows an announcement last year of which shops, cafes, and restaurants will be in the new building.

The Northern gateway’s 10-year transformation programme will be finished later on this year when its brand-new Terminal 2 opens fully to the public. This is the first glimpse at what the new building will look when it opens its doors.

The video begins in the new check-in area then goes into the security hall, which will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art new scanning equipment. It then turns left and flies upstairs to the international departure lounge before going through a new World Duty Free store.

After that, it goes into the Boutique Mall area – which will be home to high-end brands like Chanel and Fever-Tree – before joining with the section of the terminal that has already opened and features the striking honeycomb light art installation. At that point the camera turns and passes through what is currently a wall but will be opened out to lead into a high street-style shopping area that will be known as The Avenue.

There passengers will find the new LEGO Store, the Great Northern Market, the new JD Wetherspoon pub and more.

Manchester Airport Managing Director Chris Woodroofe said: “Everyone here at Manchester Airport feels proud to be able to connect the North to the world – and that’s why it’s so exciting for us to finally be able to share this video our passengers, so they can get a preview of what they’ll be able to experience here later on this year.

“Our transformation programme has been 10 years and £1.3bn in the making but now we’re in the final stages of finishing everything off to open it to the public later this year. There’s a huge amount of work going on all over the airport but this video shows that it will all be worth it.

“That work isn’t just limited to Terminal 2 either. We’re modernising our airfield, building a new road to improve access to the new terminal – and we’ll soon be able to say more about some work we’re doing in Terminal 3 too.”