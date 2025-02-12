Video shows a man who led police on a 100mph pursuit through a major city centre after stealing a taxi at knifepoint before he gets arrested.

Leonard David had booked a taxi to pick him up in the early hours of the morning on October 28, 2024.

Once inside the car, he became argumentative and aggressive and demanded the driver give him money before repeatedly punching him in the face.

The driver handed over £10 but David continued punching him before telling him he had a knife and said “do as I say or I will kill you.”

When the taxi reached Sitwell Street in Derby, David ordered the driver to stop the car and give him the key. He then sped off in the Volkswagen Passat in the direction of Osmaston Road.

Police were informed of the robbery and shortly after spotted the stolen taxi, attempting to stop it in London Road. David failed to stop and sped off, driving through pedestrianised areas, going through red lights and reaching speeds between 90 and 100mph.

The pursuit had to be called off for safety reasons once the taxi reached Markeaton roundabout, but the car was found parked in Thorntree Lane shortly afterwards.

Officers then saw a man matching the description of the offender leaving a casino in Exchange Street. He ran from officers but was chased and arrested.

The man was identified as Leonard David and during a search, officers found the key for the stolen VW Passat in his pockets as well as class B drugs. The taxi was searched and a stanley knife case and blade were also found. David, 26, of Sinfin Lane, Derby, was subsequently charged with robbery, dangerous driving and possession of a knife.

He admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on 16 January where he was jailed for six years and banned from driving for six years. He must pass an extended driving test once the ban ends.

PC Natalie Morton, who led the investigation, said: “This incident has understandably had a long-lasting impact on the taxi driver both mentally and financially.

“He was subjected to horrendous violence and threats all while simply doing his job, and was then left unable to work for days after this incident while the car was repaired after David damaged it.”