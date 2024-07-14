I quit my job to live in my Fiat 500 full-time - I’m happier and less stressed than ever
A man who quit his job to live in his Fiat 500 full-time and travel across the UK says his life has "improved hugely".
Maciej Bober, 41, realised he wanted a change after working “a lot” of different jobs and losing his dad in 2017. Maciej took a job as an UberEats rider earning £300-400-a-week - and drove from Northampton, where he had lived for 10 years, to Penzance in Cornwall, on the night of June 1 2023.
Since moving into his Fiat 500, Maciej, who used to pay £550-a-month to live in a house share, has not had to pay a penny in rent. He parks the vehicle up on side roads and in car parks. Maciej, who says he has made lots of friends in Penzance, can still work as an UberEats driver wherever he goes, earning "enough to pay for his needs." His belongings are stored in the boot and his pay goes on car insurance, food and a £45 gym membership so he can shower.
Maciej, from Gliwice in Poland, said: “Living in my car makes me feel free - and to me, freedom is the most important thing. When I decide to leave Penzance, I can just go - I'd love to live in Glastonbury for a while, or somewhere in Devon.”
