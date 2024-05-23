Moment man in stolen BMW drives at speeds of more than 100mph along narrow winding roads during police pursuit
Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a man in a stolen BMW drove at speeds in excess of 100mph along narrow winding roads during a dangerous police pursuit.
A police officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the stolen white BMW M135i on July 19 2023. Police say the driver, Leo Meek, 25, refused to stop and increased in speed despite the officer activating his blue lights. The BMW can be seen overtaking a number of vehicles and driving at speeds of more than 100mph, more than double the 40mph speed limit, in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.
The BMW crashed on a bridge above the M53. Meek fled the scene, abandoning a passenger in the front seat. Police say Meek was confirmed as the driver after his DNA was discovered on the steering wheel airbag. The vehicle was found to have been stolen from the Manchester area the week before.
Meek has a previous conviction of death by dangerous driving in 2021. He had been speeding when he collided with a 15-year-old boy who was riding his bike in the Upton area of Merseyside. The teenage victim died the next morning from his injuries.
Leo Meek, 25, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 22 months for dangerous driving and handling stolen goods at Chester Crown Court on May 22 2024. Meek has also been disqualified from driving for 47 months.
