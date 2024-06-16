This video More videos

Watch as flames and smoke pour from the building, before firefighters are seen investigating the charred interior of a flat.

Dramatic video shows firefighters tackling a raging fire in a 22-storey tower block.

Around 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended the fire in a four-bed flat on the third floor of the building in Spitalfields, London. One woman was led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, and a further three people were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service. All four people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Bystanders say that the flames were extinguished in 45 minutes. The flat was destroyed, with half of a balcony and part of the flat's roof damaged by the fire. The origin of the fire is under investigation.

The London Fire Brigade said:

“Control Officers took 21 calls regarding the blaze. The first was received at 1139 and the fire was under control by 1221.