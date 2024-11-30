I upcycled a rusty old bike I found on E-Bay and became a mobile luxury dog treat vendor
A man converted a rusty old bike he found on E-Bay - into a colourful mobile dog-treat business - which is shown in the video above (click to play).
Watch above as Scott Knighton, 30, rides his 'Woof Truck' through Stanley Park in Blackpool, where he hands out healthy yet tasty treats to furry customers - including rescue dogs from the Homeless Hounds shelter who were invited for a fun trip out to collect some donated biscuits.
The colourful video shows Scott's fabulous re-vamped bike, which he sanded down and repainted - with help from a graffiti artist Graffiti Pro. The live-in carer, originally from Birmingham, wanted to start a side-hustle that would get him out of the house to improve his mental health, and now sells a variety of treats all based on human favourites including Paw-bons and Paw-reos.
The stretched beach cruiser bike looks ‘completely different’ to how it looked when Scott bought it - and says he often gets stopped to take pictures of the quirky and colourful bike. He also sells products on Tik Tok and has started arranging doggy meet-ups which are livestreamed on social media.
The video above is taken from a forthcoming episode of Unconventional Brits, which airs weekly on Shots! TV - the official Freeview channel of the Blackpool Gazette. Watch the full series here https://www.shotstv.com/playlist/5931/unconventional-brits
