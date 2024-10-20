Human femur bone and animal skulls: The strangest items offered to quirky emporium of the unexpected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A video report (click to play above) shows the inside of a quirky shop where you can buy a decommissioned light machine gun, a motorbike turned into a bar and a set of primate statues flipping the bird - so, obviously, we had to visit.
Named The Dog House, the quirky one-of-a-kind shop puts Lidl's famous middle aisle to shame. In the above video, Fay Rutter, 55, talks about some of the strangest items people have brought into the store.
The family-run firm is now run by Fay, the original owners' daughter, who runs it alongside the rest of the team in Walsall. It's not just reselling, it's re-imagining and re-purposing, with a mission statement to 'never throw anything in the landfill' - even if said items happen to be a bag of animal skulls.
But Fay - also an antique dealer on Dickinson's Real Deal - admitted to drawing a line at human femur bones, as she explains in the video.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.