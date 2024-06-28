This video More videos

Horrifying footage shows bright orange flames raging through an apartment, surrounded by a plume of thick black smoke, halfway up a high rise tower block in North Woolwich.

Dramatic video shows how a fire ripped through the tenth floor of a block of flats. The high rise building is seen engulfed in flames, as a plume of thick black smoke surrounds the area.

Fire tears through 10th floor flat in east London tower block in North Woolwich | Evening Standard

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday to the flat fire on Rymill Street, in North Woolwich.