This video More videos

Uplifting video captures the joyous crowd response as Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the WINNING penalty - putting England into the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

England fans cheered with delight - and shock - as the final goal went in the net during a tense penalty shootout against Switzerland - putting Gareth Southgate’s team in the semi-finals.

England Euro 2024: UK's biggest bar celebrates final penalty WIN! | Brewdog Waterloo

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joyous video captures the moment a packed room filled with hopeful football fans - finally had a reason to celebrate - and took to dancing, singing and one reveller even being lifted onto her friend’s shoulders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The happy scenes took place at Brewdog Waterloo - the UK’s biggest bar - where ex-England footballer, Peter Crouch, also records his hit podcast.

When do England play in the Euro 2024 semi finals?