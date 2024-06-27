This video More videos

Video shows tennis player Emma Raducanu falling over as she slips on the grass before winning against Sloane Stephens, as she prepares for Wimbledon.

Video shows the moment when Raducanu fell over in the first set when she slipped on the grass by the baseline but recovered well and will now face second seed Jessica Pegula in round two. Emma Raducanu delighted the Eastbourne centre court crowd by dispatching Sloane Stephens in straight sets in the first round of the Rothesay International.

The 21-year-old Briton delivered in style on her maiden outing at Devonshire Park, producing a string of eye-catching winners to triumph 6-4 6-0 in a big-hitting battle of former US Open champions. She said: “It was a very close first set and I was down quite a bit all the way through and managed to break. But it’s very difficult because Sloane is super athletic and, in the first set especially, she was making a lot of balls and counter punching really well. It took a lot to try and hit through her but I managed to figure it out in the second set.”

When does Wimbledon start?

Wimbledon begins on Monday 1 July 2024. The Championships will conclude on the weekend of July 13 and 14, with the women’s singles final on the Saturday and the men’s singles final following on the Sunday.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The Wimbledon main draw will take place on Friday 28 June at 10pm BST, one day after the end of qualifying. It will be conducted at SW19. Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST.

How can I watch Wimbledon?