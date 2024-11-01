Footage shows the moment an e-bike rider crashes into a child, who was trying to reach a bus stop on the other side of a cycle lane. Campaigners say the layout of “floating” bus stops is not safe.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking video shows the moment an e-bike rider crashed into a child - sending him flying.

The incident happened last month while the child was attempting to cross a cycle lane to reach a bus stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road design where it happened means that the bus stop is "floating" between the road and the cycle lane. This means pedestrians have no choice but to dodge cyclists as they get on and off buses.

An e-bike rider crashed into a child, sending him flying. | Sarah Gayton / NFBUK / SWNS

The footage, recorded in South London, also shows several near misses - with pedestrians narrowly escaping being hit by bikes, and cyclists riding down the lane too quickly.

Sarah Gayton, Street Access Campaign Coordinator at the National Federation of the Blind of the UK (NFBUK), said: "I had only been there about an hour or so when this happened. That poor little lad could have really hurt himself. And what was so shocking was that the cyclist got off and said, 'Is he deaf? I rang the bell.' As if that excuses it! Surely that just shows that people need to be aware of those who may be blind and deaf - and may not notice bikes coming? The whole layout is not safe”.

NFBUK are urging councils to prevent the construction of any more "floating” bus stops - and asking for all bus stops which currently accommodate cycle lanes to be "changed back to ensure direct access to and from the bus stop for all bus passengers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media users also shared Ms Gayton's concerns around this type of cycle lane.

One commented: "Having a bike lane in the middle of a pedestrian path is one of the nuttiest ideas that I've seen. It's like this in Leith walk, Edinburgh”.