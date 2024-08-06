Head-on collision caught on dashcam as drunk-driver crashes Audi convertible with children in car
Video shows Simon Wright lose control of the £70,000 motor before ploughing into another car - in a shocking head-on collision. Dashcam footage taken from the vehicle he crashed into shows Wright's car careering as it exits a roundabout at speed, having overtaken two vehicles. His car is then seen skidding and crashing into another vehicle on the opposite side of the road.
Dangerous driving with children in car
The 43-year-old - who had children in his car as well as a front-seat passenger - then failed a police breath test. Wright has now been banned from driving and ordered to pay £2,187 in fines and costs after admitting to drink driving and driving dangerously - but narrowly avoided a prison sentence.
Emergency services attended the scene and Wright failed a breath test. He had sustained a number of injuries himself, and his front-seat passenger is also believed to have been injured in the crash. The children, however, were treated for shock but fortunately not injured.
‘Terrified’ crash victims
The terrified driver and passenger of the second vehicle, who can be heard following the crash checking on one another, were admitted to hospital but were also thankfully not seriously injured. Wright later admitted charges of drink driving and driving dangerously at Swindon Crown Court.
He was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £2,000 compensation and a £187 victim surcharge.
PC Luke Hobbs, from Wiltshire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said he was 'pleased' Wright was off the roads, at least temporarily. He said: "This standard of driving, especially whilst under the influence of alcohol, is totally unacceptable on our roads and poses a significant danger to other road users. The fact that there were young children also in the vehicle at the time does not bear thinking about. I am pleased that as a result of his selfish and mindless actions, Wright has been banned from our roads.”
