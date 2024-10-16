Moment driver, 20, who had over ten times legal amount of ketamine in blood, stops in middle of busy motorway
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shocking footage shows the moment a driver, who had more than ten times the legal amount of ketamine in her blood, stops in the middle of a busy motorway.
On April 18, Bethan Markfort was driving on the M4 between Membury and junction 15 for Swindon when she inexplicably stopped in lane 2 - forcing several vehicles including HGVs to take evasive action.
Witnesses called the police and upon arrival, Markfort, who had driven from Surrey, was suspected of being under the influence of drink or drugs. Tests revealed Markfort had ketamine in her blood at the time of the incident at more than ten times the legal limit for driving.
Bethan Markfort, 20, of Reigate in Surrey, was subsequently charged and appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on October 7, where she pleaded guilty to drug driving. She was disqualified from driving for two years, fined £1,200, required to pay a surcharge of £480 and court costs of £85.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.