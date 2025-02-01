This video More videos

Dramatic footage shows a drug-dealing ex-rugby captain throw packets of drugs out of his car window as he tried to evade police at 140mph on a motorway.

Watch the moment (click to play above) when a drug dealer crashed his BMW after a high speed police chase. Maredudd Francis, 31, only stopped when he crashed into another car on the M56 in Cheshire.

Francis, who captained Welsh rugby union team RGC in his playing days, was jailed today (Tues) for four years by Mold Crown Court. He previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possessing criminal property.

Maredudd Francis crashes his grey BMW 325 into another driver. | Cheshire Police / SWNS

The court heard a police officer tried to stop Francis, who began to leave the motorway at junction 11, near Warrington.

But he sped off on the slip road to rejoin the M56, skipped a red traffic light and narrowly avoided a crash with a HGV, the court heard.

On the motorway, he reached speeds of 139mph despite heavy traffic, prosecutor Josh Gorst said.

‘Walking wounded’

During the pursuit, the officer noticed small white packages being thrown from the passenger side window of the car, the court heard. The chase ended when Francis crashed into another car, a Toyota Hilux, and a metal barrier at junction 10 for Stretton. As well as damage caused to the Toyota, the two occupants of that vehicle were described as ‘walking wounded’.

Bloodshot eyes and smell of cannabis

Francis exited the car and surrendered, kneeling down with his hands behind his back. The officer noticed he had bloodshot eyes which appeared glazed over, and there was also a strong smell of cannabis, the court heard.

A search of the car revealed drug packages and £2,500 in cash, as well as two iPhones and a Burberry bag.

Police conducted a search of the defendant’s home, a ground-floor, one-bedroom flat in Coed Aben, Wrexham, North Wales. Large quantities of white powder were seized, found to be 668.5 grammes of cocaine of around 80 per cent purity.

Maredudd Francis crashes his grey BMW 325 into another driver. | North Wales Police / SWNS

Drug experts believe it was the remnants of a 1kg block, with the value of the cocaine recovered having an estimated street value of up to £30,000. The search also found 378.9 grammes of cannabis with a street value of up to £3,560, as well as a Rolex watch and other designer items suspected of being criminal property.

Cash was also found, and when added to the money recovered from his car, this totalled £18,121.96. Finally, officers seized a quantity of an adulterant for the purpose of altering the purity of cocaine.

Mr Gorst said Francis had three previous convictions for four offences, with the last being a 21-month jail sentence in 2020 for wounding. This was imposed after an attack on a police who was left unconscious, after being dumped onto concrete in a rugby tackle, punched and kicked.

Mitigation was offered by Philip Tully, defending, who said: “The defendant accepts that only an immediate custodial sentence can be passed in this case.

“He further accepts dangerous driving, having taken the foolish decision to drive away from a police officer when indicated and told to stop. He accepts that he deserves to be punished, and that what he did was wrong.”

‘Serious player’ street dealer

Before sentencing, judge, Niclas Parry said: “I suspect I do not need to tell you the harm these drugs cause in our communities, not only to health, but to households and businesses who are the victims of criminality by desperate drug users.

“Your role was a significant one as a street dealer, and the amount of money seized confirms you were a serious player. The case is seriously aggravated by your dangerous driving.”

Francis was also banned from driving for two years on his release from prison.

He must then pass an extended driving test before getting behind the wheel again.