CCTV shows the moments before 16-year-old Darrian Williams was fatally stabbed in the back by two teenagers.

Jurors were told that shortly before 6pm on February 14, 16-year-old Darrian Williams was in Rawnsley Park, Easton in Bristol with a group of friends when two boys, who were both aged 15 at the time but have since turned 16, entered the park. They immediately rushed at Darrian who suffered a single stab wound in the attack.

Darrian fled the park and was seen on CCTV and vehicle dashcam footage flagging down motorists for help. A van driver took him to West Street in Old Market where members of the public and paramedics tried to save his life, but sadly, despite their best efforts, Darrian was pronounced dead at 7.10pm.

Darrian Williams, 16. | Avon and Somerset Police

A police investigation led to the two boys, who cannot legally be named because of their age, being arrested the following day and subsequently charged with murder.

One of the boys admitted stabbing Darrian, but claimed he had been acting in self-defence and in defence of the other boy. The other claimed he did not have a knife and did not intend to cause Darrian serious harm. Yesterday (November 1), at Bristol Crown Court, jurors, who were shown footage of the attack, found both guilty of murder. They will be sentenced on December 5.