This video More videos

Shocking footage shows how two motorcyclists rode recklessly through Burghley Horse Trials near Peterborough - causing ‘carnage’ and hitting a dog.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police body worn video footage (click to play above) from a traffic officer shows two motorcyclists who failed to stop and rode dangerously through Burghley Horse Trials near Peterborough.

The pair narrowly avoided pedestrians but hit a dog and caused it minor injuries, before being stopped in their tracks by event security and arrested by the officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Murray, 27, and Alfi Lleshi, 20, were arrested on the afternoon of 7 September last year after riding motorcycles through the Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford.

Speeding on bikes

A road policing officer, who was on duty to assist with the flow of traffic around the event, was on a marked police motorcycle in Barnack Road, when he saw three motorcycles heading towards him at speed, as seen in the above video.

He turned around and began to pursue them, indicating for them to pull over, however two of the bikes failed to stop, increased their speed and performed wheelies, before entering the main event at Burghley House.

Biker hits dog

The pair narrowly avoided pedestrians but hit a dog and caused it minor injuries, before being stopped in their tracks by event security and arrested by the officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (25 February) where Murray, of Birchtree Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, after previously admitting failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without MOT and criminal damage.

No insurance

He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and has been disqualified from driving for a year.

Lleshi, of Fane Road, Walton, Peterborough, received the same sentence after previously admitting failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and driving with an obscured registration mark.

WATCH: Dangerous bikers cause 'carnage' at Horse Trials | Cambs Police

PC Joe Woolf, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a high-profile event which attracts thousands of visitors every year. For this pair to have ridden in the manner they did, through a pedestrianised area, was despicable. It left us with no option but to pursue and arrest them in a busy area and I would like to thank the security staff who helped us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, a dog was injured, albeit not seriously, and people were jumping out of their way and parents were grabbing their children.